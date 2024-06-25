New Update: Building To Be Demolished After Partially Collapsing In Yonkers

The collapse happened in Yonkers on Friday, June 21 just before 11 a.m. at 9 North Broadway, when a floor and wall on the building's first floor collapsed into the basement below, according to Yonkers Police.

After the collapse, two people were evacuated from a third-floor apartment and taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. They did not suffer any notable injuries, police said.

Days after the partial collapse, on Sunday, June 23, Yonkers Police announced that the building's structural integrity was compromised, meaning the building would have to be demolished.

Crews are currently conducting the demolition, which is expected to take two to three days to complete safely and not damage neighboring buildings.

Because of the demolition, North Broadway will remain closed between Main Street and Manor House Square through Wednesday, June 26, the department said.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

