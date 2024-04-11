A groundbreaking event celebrating the launch of the redevelopment at Yonkers' Ridge Hill shopping center was held on Wednesday, April 10 by developer North American Properties and city officials, including Mayor Mike Spano.

The project will transform the center into a "more cohesive, human-centric" mixed-use space. Phase I of the project, which began with Wednesday's groundbreaking ceremony, entails reimagining the center's streetscape, modernizing the merchandising mix and design aesthetic, and improving the experience for visitors.

The project will also add a covered performance stage to the central greenspace as well as an 18-foot by 11-foot LED screen.

Additionally, the Yonkers Planning Board also unanimously decided to approve plans for demolishing the shopping center's former Lord & Taylor department store building, which has been vacant since 2021. The space will then be reconfigured at the ground level to extend the shopping center's central greenspace located across the street.

This will eventually create an open-air "paseo" that will be surrounded by retail, dining, and entertainment establishments, according to developers. Construction on this part of the project will follow Phase I's expected completion later this fall.

"It’s good to see a company like North American Properties that has the ability to run shopping centers with the success they’ve had in this changing retail market," Spano said of the redevelopment plans, adding, "I’m so excited about what they’ve proposed to do here at Ridge Hill. Thank you for investing in Yonkers, to have your commitment is big for our city.”

