No Late Night Frights: Yonkers Issues Curfew For Halloween

Trick-or-treaters in a Westchester County city are being issued curfews by police to prevent them from being out too late.

Police in Yonkers have issued a citywide curfew for children 16 and younger for Halloween night on Monday, Oct. 31, according to authorities.

As part of the curfew:

Children who are 11 and younger must be home by 10 p.m.;

Children who are 12 to 13 must be home by 10:30 p.m.;

Children who are 14 to 16 must be home by 11 p.m.

Yonkers Police also said that exceptions to the curfew include:

Children who are accompanied by a parent or guardian;

Children who are on an errand with parental permission, with prior notice to Yonker Police's Community Affairs Division;

Children who are out a half hour after the end of school, religious and volunteer public entertainment;

Children who are out up to a half hour after work;

All children 16 and under are not subject to the curfew if they are "on or immediately next to their home."

Any violators of the curfew will be taken to the nearest Yonkers Police precinct, and their parent or guardian will be notified, police said.

