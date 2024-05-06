The Plant, a premium cannabis dispensary located in Yonkers near the Scarsdale line at 2595 Central Park Ave., will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, May 9 at 3:30 p.m.

The new business seeks to provide residents in the area with high-quality cannabis brands that will fit their needs and help direct customers who aren't quite sure what they are looking for to the products that will provide their desired effects.

Products sold by the business will include flower, edibles, vapes, pre-rolls, and more.

The dispensary's owner, Anthony Bannister, said the business's opening is a longtime goal for him.

"Opening The Plant is the culmination of a lifetime dream. The Plant is more than just a retail location, but a way to use cannabis to bring together people, culture, and community," Bannister said, adding, "Our neighbors can look to The Plant not just for high-quality, tested cannabis products, but for a forum to learn more about cannabis and explore the multitude of benefits it can have on individuals and society.”

Those interested in stopping by can click here to view products offered by the dispensary.

