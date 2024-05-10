Yonkers residents Daquann Johnson, age 34, and Dieandre Phillips, age 32, were sentenced to 16 years and 12 years in state prison, respectively, for an attempted murder that took place in Yonkers in January 2023, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office announced on Friday, May 10.

According to the DA's Office, on Jan. 20, 2023, at around 12:30 p.m., the two defendants repeatedly kicked and punched a Yonkers resident outside of his home.

They then pistol-whipped him and shot him in the back as he tried running inside.

The victim, who had not known Johnson and Phillips, was later taken to a local hospital.

After an investigation examining surveillance video and license plate readers, Johnson was arrested on Jan. 21, 2023, and Phillips on Jan. 24.

Authorities also found a 9mm shell casing at the scene of the incident.

Both Johnson and Phillips were found guilty of:

Second-degree attempted murder;

First-degree attempted assault;

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Second-degree assault;

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

After their sentences are finished, both brothers will be required to serve five years of post-release supervision.

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah condemned the brothers' crimes: "Gun violence inflicts enormous fear and stress in our communities, and drivers of this epidemic must be held accountable.

"Thankfully, the victim survived this violent attack and shooting, and the defendants now face the consequences for their actions.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.