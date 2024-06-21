Fair 89°

Building Partially Collapses In Yonkers With People Inside, Causes Road Closures

First responders are working to remove occupants from a building that partially collapsed in Westchester. 

The collapse happened in the area of 9 North Broadway in Yonkers.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
The partial building collapse happened on Friday, June 21 in the area of 9 North Broadway in Yonkers, Yonkers Police announced around 11:40 a.m. 

Authorities are currently working to remove those inside and determine the structure's integrity, police said. 

The collapse is currently causing the following road closures:

  • North Broadway from Main Street to Manor House Square;
  • Main Street from Palisade Avenue to Warburton Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

