'Get Fined, Walk Home': Police In Yonkers Warn Against Illegal Dumping

Police in a Westchester County city are urging people to stop illegal dumping if they want to avoid heavy fines and a long walk home.

Such was the fate of one unlawful pickup truck owner in Yonkers, who was caught illegally dumping on McLean Avenue on Wednesday night, Oct. 26, according to Yonkers Police.

"Dump on Yonkers = Get Fined + Walk Home," Yonkers Police warned in an announcement along with a photo of the pickup truck, which was towed away by police.

Anyone who sees illegal dumping is asked to call (914) 377-DUMP (3867), Yonkers Police said.

