Contact Us
Yonkers Daily Voice serves Yonkers, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Busy Road In Yonkers Closed Due To Police Investigation

Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories
A part of Tuckahoe Road in Yonkers is closed due to a police investigation.
A part of Tuckahoe Road in Yonkers is closed due to a police investigation. Photo Credit: Facebook/Yonkers Police

A busy road in Westchester County is closed to traffic to allow for an investigation by police. 

Tuckahoe Road in Yonkers between Grassy Sprain Road and East Grassy Sprain Road, also known as the area of the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass, is currently closed in both directions because of the investigation, Yonkers Police announced on Thursday, Dec. 1 at around 4:30 p.m. 

It is not yet clear what police are investigating. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.