Busy Road In Yonkers Closed Due To Police Investigation

A busy road in Westchester County is closed to traffic to allow for an investigation by police.

Tuckahoe Road in Yonkers between Grassy Sprain Road and East Grassy Sprain Road, also known as the area of the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass, is currently closed in both directions because of the investigation, Yonkers Police announced on Thursday, Dec. 1 at around 4:30 p.m.

It is not yet clear what police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

