Falling Stones Cause Bridge To Shut Down For Months In Yonkers

A bridge crossing a busy parkway in Westchester will likely be shut down for months because of falling stones that created a major safety hazard.

The Parkway Viaduct bridge that crosses over the Bronx River Parkway in Yonkers has been shut down after stones began falling on the parkway below, Westchester County Legislator James Nolan announced on Friday, March 24.

As emergency work continues, the bridge will likely be shut down for one to two months, Nolan said, adding that stones had begun falling from the wall of the bridge.

Nolan said that commuters who use the bridge should use alternate routes.

