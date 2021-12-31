COVID-19: Yonkers School District To Go Remote After Increase In Cases

One of the largest school districts in the region will be closed for in-person learning due to a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases.

The announcement by the Yonkers Public School District came on Friday afternoon, Dec. 31.

"Due to the significant increase in positive COVID-19 cases in our community and schools, all Yonkers Public Schools will be on a full online remote schedule," the district said in a statement.

The shift to remote learning is currently scheduled for Monday, Jan. 3 to Friday, Jan. 7.

Earlier this week, a pediatrician who is an expert on disease and vaccine development sounded the alarm about the ability of schools to resume in-person learning during the height of the new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic sparked by a surge of cases from the highly contagious Omicron variant.

"Here's the problem," Hotez said in an interview on MSNBC Wednesday morning, Dec. 29. "We're kind of going off old information what it's been like for the previous variants, the previous lineages.

"Omicron's a different animal. Omicron is so highly transmissible at a level of transmissibility around the level potentially of measles, which is the most transmissible common virus agent we know."

