New 'Evocative' Mural To Adorn Yonkers Waterfront, Feature Augmented Reality Component

A new mural titled "We The People" by artist CJ Priester will be installed at the Yonkers Waterfront on the MTA retaining wall directly in front of the Yonkers Riverfront Library, Yonkers Arts announced on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

The art installation will showcase Yonkers as a community that features a "diverse melting pot," according to the organization.

"This evocative piece reflects the unique spirit and diverse cultural tapestry of Yonkers, offering a visual celebration of the city's rich history, artistic vibrancy, and dynamic community," said Ray Wilcox, the Executive Director of Yonkers Arts.

Wilcox continued, "This partnership exemplifies our commitment to enhancing public spaces and fostering cultural engagement within the communities we serve. This vibrant artwork will undoubtedly transform the station into a more welcoming and inspiring gateway for Yonkers."

Space for the mural was provided thanks to a partnership between the MTA, Yonkers Arts, and the City of Yonkers.

The installation, which will measure 8 feet by 50 feet, will also include an "augmented reality component" that can be seen by scanning the mural with a smartphone, according to Yonkers Arts.

The mural's official unveiling will be held on Friday, Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. at the corner of Dock Street and River Street in Yonkers.

