Man Found With Gunshot Wound To Head Inside Vehicle In Yonkers: Police

The gruesome discovery was made on Monday, Feb. 26 around 5 a.m., when authorities found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound to his head inside a parked vehicle in the area of Willow Street and Mount Carmel Place in Yonkers, according to Yonkers Police Detective Sergeant Frank DiDomizio.

Although officers tried saving his life, the man was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released pending notification of his family.

The incident is now being investigated as a homicide, DiDomizio said, adding that detectives are now following all available leads.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

