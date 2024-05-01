Fieri will hold a special Cinco De Mayo bottle signing event on Sunday, May 5 at noon at Stew Leonard's Wines & Spirits of Yonkers located at 1 Stew Leonard Dr.

During the event, Fieri will sign bottles of his Santo Tequila, which came from his partnership with rock star Sammy Hagar.

Those who attend must pre-purchase their Santo Tequila bottle-bundle event packages on Stew Leonard's website, which can be accessed by clicking here.

Fieri will not be able to sign other memorabilia during the event because of time constraints, but will still take photos with fans.

An Emmy-award-winning television host, Fieri is known for shows such as "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" and has also owned several restaurants. He is also a bestselling author of several cookbooks.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.