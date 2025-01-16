Fire Shuts Down Roads In Yonkers (Developing)

The closures, which were announced just before 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, affect several streets in the area of Van Cortlandt Park Avenue where there is active fire department activity, according to the Yonkers Police Department. The affected roads include:

Elm Street between Walnut Street and Prescott Street;

Van Cortlandt Park Avenue between Spruce Street and Elm Street.

Additionally, police are advising motorists to avoid surrounding streets such as Alder, Cedar, Cliff, Spruce, and Walnut Streets due to congestion.

More information about the fire has not yet been released. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

