2 Teens Fatally Stabbed: Police ID Victims In Incident Near Pizzeria In Yonkers (Update)

Yonkers Police Sgt. Robert Spink said on Monday, Feb. 10, that the victims were Tyler King-Mellanson, a resident of Queens, and Jayron Rivera, a Yonkers resident. Both teenagers succumbed to their injuries after being stabbed multiple times during a violent altercation outside Mickey's Pizzeria at 136 Lake Ave. on Thursday, Feb. 6.

The incident unfolded around 8 p.m. when Yonkers Police officers responded to reports of a fight outside the location. Upon arrival, officers found the two teens suffering from stab wounds and immediately rushed them to area hospitals. Both were pronounced dead shortly after arrival, as reported by Daily Voice.

Detectives from the Major Case Squad, Crime Scene Unit, and Digital Forensics Unit soon began an investigation into the tragedy. Preliminary findings suggest the stabbings stemmed from a dispute between a small group of individuals. One suspect allegedly brandished a knife and fatally stabbed both victims before fleeing the scene, police said.

On Friday, Feb. 7, detectives arrested a 17-year-old Yonkers resident in connection with the stabbings. The teen suspect, whose identity has not been released due to his age, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder. He is expected to be arraigned in the Youth Part of Westchester County Court.

Authorities have indicated they are not investigating King-Mellanson or Rivera for any criminal involvement in the incident.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of these two young lives," Yonkers Police Commissioner Chris Sapienza said in a previous statement.

Westchester District Attorney Susan Cacace also commented on the shooting: "Our office will continue to assist our partners in law enforcement in every way possible and will spare no resource to maintain public safety. The people responsible for these violent crimes will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

"The people of Westchester County have the right to feel safe, regardless of what ZIP code they live in. Our office remains wholeheartedly committed to safeguarding this right," Cacace continued.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

