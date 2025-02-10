Father, Son Injured In Yonkers Hit-Run: 18-Year-Old Driver Caught, Police Say (Update)

The crash happened on Saturday, Feb. 1, in front of the former TGI Friday’s at 853 Kimball Ave. near the Cross County Center, according to Yonkers Police Sgt. Robert Spink.

When officers arrived, they found the two victims, a 47-year-old father and his son, suffering from injuries. The pair told police they had been crossing the street near a crosswalk when a gray SUV hit them at a high rate of speed.

The impact pushed the father to the ground and threw his son a short distance. The father suffered injuries to his left ankle, wrist, and knee, while the child had bruising and injuries to his left torso, Spink said. Spink said that the driver never stopped to help or report the incident.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, where the child was admitted and treated.

Yonkers Police immediately launched an investigation, reviewing hours of surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses. This led officers to identify the suspect vehicle’s license plate.

On Wednesday, Feb. 5, police located the vehicle in Mount Vernon and later arrested 18-year-old Dylan Grant, also of Mount Vernon.

Grant was charged with two counts of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury. He was issued a desk appearance ticket and is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

