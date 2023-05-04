DPW Workers Save 9 Ducklings From Catch Basin In Westchester

The rescue happened in Yonkers in the Crestwood neighborhood, where several residents discovered that the ducklings were trapped in a catch basin on Scarsdale Road at Lindbergh Place after hearing their little quacks, Yonkers city officials said on Tuesday, May 2.

Several members of the Yonkers Department of Public Works then came to the rescue and removed the grate.

After this, they then climbed down to the bottom of the basin, grabbed the nine ducklings with a bucket, and reunited them with their mother in a nearby brook.

The three workers who helped with the rescue, which was filmed and posted on social media by the city, were identified as Robert Agostino, Brian Zengen, and Angelo Nuccio.

City officials added that the nine ducklings would have "quite a 'duck-tale' to tell."

