Major Winter Storm: Westchester County Exec Latimer Warns Residents To Prepare, Stay Off Roads

Latimer's warning comes as a Nor-easter approaches Westchester and much of New York, threatening to bring anywhere between 2 to 8 inches of snow starting on Saturday evening, Jan. 6, and continuing into Sunday, Jan. 7.

In preparation for the first snow of the season, Latimer said it may be a good idea for residents to dig out their snow shovels and brushes, and to stock up on supplies. He also advised residents to stay off roads as much as possible during the heaviest snowfall to allow crews to safely clear them.

"Although the forecast may change, for now it appears as though most of the snow will fall during the overnight hours on Saturday when traffic is light. This should allow crews to safely clear our roadways," Latimer said.

To help those who do have to travel, the county's Department of Public Safety will have extra patrol and Emergency Service Unit officers working during the storm. These officers will also close sections of parkways if the conditions call for it, officials said.

In addition to travel risks, the storm will also bring a threat of hypothermia and frostbite to those who venture outside. To avoid this, Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler gave residents a few tips.

"Dress warmly in layers of loose-fitting clothes when you go out to shovel, and wear a hat, gloves and a scarf," Amler said.

"In the event of a heavier than expected snowfall, shovel a few times while it is still snowing to avoid straining yourself, and don’t shovel snow into the street. Clear the snow off the roof of your car to avoid obstructing the view of the motorists behind you," Amler continued, also saying, "If you are able to, clear a path for your elderly neighbors and check on them. Low temperatures can be life-threatening, especially for seniors, infants and people who are at increased risk for hypothermia.”

Amler also advised residents to go inside once they start feeling cold.

Additionally, officials also reminded those who use generators, snow blowers, or chainsaws that they can cause carbon monoxide poisoning if used indoors. For that reason, generators should always be operated outside away from open windows, and snow blowers and chainsaws should never be started in a garage.

Residents should also take care when using alternate heating sources such as fireplaces, wood stoves, and space heaters, officials said.

Those who lose power during the storm can call their utility company at these phone numbers:

Con Edison: 1-800-75-CONED;

NYS Electric & Gas: 1-800-572-1131 for electrical outages, 1-800-572-1121 for gas.

