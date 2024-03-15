White Plains Hospital Named One Of World's Best By New Report

White Plains Hospital was named as a 2024 "World's Best Hospital" in a new report released by Newsweek, officials announced on Monday, March 11.

The hospital is the only one in Westchester to appear on the new list, which lists the top 2,400 hospitals across the world and includes 15 hospitals in New York. White Plains Hospital took rank No. 359 in the United States.

The list bases each hospital's score on an online survey of over 85,000 medical experts, as well as public data taken from post-hospitalization patient surveys. Additionally, the score also takes a look at metrics such as hygiene, patient/doctor ratio, and a Statista survey on whether hospitals use Patient Reported Outcome Measures, which are standardized questionnaires filled out by patients to assess their experience and results.

The 2024 list marks the third consecutive year that White Plains Hospital has been named a "World's Best Hospital" by Newsweek.

"Being named as a World’s Best Hospital for a third year in a row is an incredible honor and speaks volumes about the exceptional care we provide to our community,” said the hospital's Chief Medical Officer, Michael Palumbo.

The report also recognized White Plains Hospital as a global leader in Infection Prevention and Patient Satisfaction.

Click here to read the full report by Newsweek.

Click here to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.