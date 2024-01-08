Westchester Residents Warned To Expect Flooding In Homes, Train Stations Ahead Of New Storm

The new storm is expected to arrive in Westchester late Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 9, and continue through Wednesday morning, Jan. 10, bringing several inches of rain and wind gusts of 40 miles per hour or higher, according to weather officials.

Because the rain will fall on areas that just received snowfall over the weekend, the threat of flooding as a result of melting may be increased. This threat has prompted city officials and police in the county to issue warnings of potential flood impacts to residents.

In Yonkers, city officials announced that sandbags would be made available at the Recycling Center located at 735 Saw Mill River Rd. until 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 8, and between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Each resident will be allowed to grab up to five bags to help protect against flooding, officials said.

In Rye, the City of Rye Police Department urged residents to secure their belongings ahead of the storm and to move vehicles from flood-prone areas. Police also said it may be a good idea to clear gutters and drains in preparation for the downpours.

The Rye Department of Public Safety and Department of Public Works are both preparing to assist residents during the storm, police added.

In response to the forecast's call of potential flooding, Croton-on-Hudson officials advised residents that the Croton-Harmon Train Station's parking lot may flood as a result of the storm surge.

Because of this, parking permit holders are asked to not park in Section I beginning on Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Additionally, the daily spaces in Section H right next to Section I should also be avoided, officials said.

Instead, commuters should park in the northern areas of Section H closest to Croton Point Avenue, according to village officials. The flooding conditions in the lot are expected to be at their worst during the high tide cycle on Wednesday morning.

