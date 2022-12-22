Storm Could Cause Power Outages, Flooding, Icy Roads In Westchester: Here's How To Prepare

Westchester County officials are urging residents to prepare for a powerful storm that could cause power outages, flooding, fallen trees, and icy roads right before the holiday weekend.

The storm, which will begin Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22, and last through Friday evening, Dec. 23, will likely bring between 2 to 3 inches of rainfall and heavy gusts of wind. Temperatures on Friday evening are also predicted to drop to below-freezing, according to the National Weather Service.

"Mother Nature is throwing us a curveball as we head toward Christmas weekend," said Westchester County Executive George Latimer. "We face a range of hazards from rain, strong winds and low temperatures.”

Because of the many hazards, county officials are advising residents to take precautions.

To prepare, residents can move their vehicles to areas of high elevation to avoid floods, as well as elevate items in basements that are prone to flooding, according to Richard G. Wishnie, Commissioner of the County's Department of Emergency Services.

Residents should also secure garbage cans or other loose outdoor items that could be lifted by heavy winds, as well as prepare for power outages by setting aside a supply of non-perishable food, water, medicine, flashlights, and batteries, Wishnie said.

Additionally, setting aside a "go-bag" in case a need to evacuate arises is a good idea, Wishnie added.

Because temperatures are expected to be so low on Friday night, residents should be aware of the risk of frostbite and hypothermia in case they lose power, county officials said. Vulnerable people such as seniors and infants should dress in warm clothing and not sleep in a cold room, officials added.

Those who lose power can report it to Con Edison by calling 800-75-CONED, or calling NYS Electric and Gas at 800-572-1131 for an electricity outage, or 800-572-1121 for a gas outage.

County officials are also preparing for the storm themselves, as the county's police department will deploy extra patrols to help with removing downed trees and closing roads because of flooding. The county's Department of Public Works & Transportation will also be checking road conditions when temperatures plummet and watch out for black ice, county officials said.

People are urged not to drive from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning if they can because of the likelihood of black ice, according to county officials.

Click here to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.