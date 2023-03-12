Nor'easter: These Parts Of Region Could See 18 Inches Of Snowfall From Multi-Threat Storm

Parts of the region could see as much as 18 inches of snowfall from a multi-threat Nor'easter.

The time frame for the storm is Monday night, March 13 into late Tuesday evening, March 14, according to the National Weather Service.

Everyone throughout the region will be affected -- with heavy snowfall the biggest threat inland, and flooding and strong winds that could cause power outages the biggest threats around the coast.

For snowfall projections for the entire Northeast, see the first image above from AccuWeather.com.

Areas north of the I-84 corridor should see 8 inches or more of accumulation, with the highest amounts, including up to 18 inches. (See the second image above from the National Weather Service.)

Precipitation from the Nor'easter will arrive as rain and rain mixed with snow before a changeover to snow in much of the Northeast Monday night into Tuesday.

North of I-84, snowfall is likely to last into Tuesday night, leading to higher accumulation amounts.

Precipitation should wind down from west to east late Tuesday night.

Wind gusts will range from 40 to 70 miles per hour starting Monday night, March 13.

Areas most at risk for power outages due to fallen trees and power lines and gusty winds can be viewed by clicking on the third image above.

Wednesday, March 15 is expected to be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high temperature of around 40 degrees.

There's still some uncertainty surrounding the track, timing, and strength of the storm.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.