In an announcement on Tuesday, April 2, White Plains Mayor Thomas Roach revealed that Apple Cinemas has signed a lease for the former Showcase Cinema location at 237 Martine Ave.

The new theater is projected to open during the first week of May, Roach added.

The former Showcase Cinema closed its doors in late October 2023 and had been the last theater in White Plains.

Check back to Daily Voice for an official opening date.

Click here to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.