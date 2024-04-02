Light Rain Fog/Mist 43°

SHARE

New Movie Theater Coming To White Plains

Movie lovers, stay tuned — a new theater will soon be opening for business in Westchester.

The new Apple Cinemas will open at the former Showcase Cinema location at&nbsp;237 Martine Ave.&nbsp;

The new Apple Cinemas will open at the former Showcase Cinema location at 237 Martine Ave. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

In an announcement on Tuesday, April 2, White Plains Mayor Thomas Roach revealed that Apple Cinemas has signed a lease for the former Showcase Cinema location at 237 Martine Ave. 

The new theater is projected to open during the first week of May, Roach added.

The former Showcase Cinema closed its doors in late October 2023 and had been the last theater in White Plains. 

Check back to Daily Voice for an official opening date.

to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE