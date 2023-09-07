Movie Theater To Permanently Close In White Plains: 'It Has Been Our Pleasure'

City Center 15 Cinema de Lux, located in White Plains at 237 Martine Ave., will open for its last day of movie magic on Sunday, Oct. 29, the theater announced on Thursday, Sept. 7.

The theater, the last one in White Plains, did not give a specific reason for the closure, but said it was based on a "business decision."

"It has been our pleasure to serve the White Plains community with great movie-going for many years," the theater added in its closing announcement.

The owners also pointed visitors toward the Showcase Cinema de Lux Ridge Hill and Cross County locations, which are both in Yonkers.

The news garnered some disappointed reactions on social media.

"We are so bummed about this," commented Brigitte D., who added, "Thanks for the memories."

"I am so sad about this!!!!" Estefany Batista said.

According to the theater, all visitors with gift cards can use them at any Showcase, Showcase Cinema de Lux, and Multiplex location. Additionally, those with Starpass and Subscribe memberships can still enjoy benefits at other participating locations.

Popcorn club members will also be able to enjoy benefits only at the Showcase Cinema de Lux Ridge Hill location, the theater added.

