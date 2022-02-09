Forecasters Monitoring Potential For New Winter Storm: Here's The Latest

Forecasters are monitoring the potential for a new winter storm.

The current time frame for the system Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 13 into Valentine's Day on Monday, Feb. 14, according to AccuWeather.com.

“The antennas are still up for an East Coast storm on Sunday and Monday,” AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

According to the National Weather Service, there will a chance for snow starting in the early morning hours on Sunday.

It's too early to predict potential snowfall amounts due to uncertainty surrounding the potential strength and track of the storm.

There will be sunny skies on Wednesday, Feb. 9 with a high temperature in the low 40s.

Clouds will increase on Thursday, Feb. 10 with spotty showers possible in the morning, and a chance for a mix of snow and rain in areas farther north and inland, the National Weather Service said.

Skies will then become partly sunny skies with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 40s Thursday afternoon.

It will be mostly clear overnight, leading to a sunny day on Friday, Feb. 11 with a high temperature in the mid 40s.

Saturday, Feb. 12 will see the mildest temperatures in weeks, with the high climbing to the mid 50s under partly sunny skies prior to the possible arrival of the potential storm.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.