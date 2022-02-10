First Snowfall Predictions Released For Possible Super Bowl Sunday Storm

The first snowfall predictions have been released for a potential new winter storm.

The system moving up the Northeast is expected to arrive in this region on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 13,

Areas in light blue in the first image above are expected to see between 1 to 3 inches of snowfall, according to AccuWeather.com. Some areas farthest south (in darker blue), could see 3 to 6 inches.

According to the National Weather Service, there will a chance for snow starting in the early morning hours on Sunday, shortly after midnight.

Thursday, Feb. 10 will be partly cloudy and blustery with the high temperature climbing into the mid and upper 40s, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts will be as high as 25 miles per hour.

Friday, Feb. 11 will be sunny and breezy with the high temperature in the mid 40s and 20 mph wind gusts.

Saturday, Feb. 12 will see the mildest temperatures in weeks, with the high climbing to the low to mid 50s under partly sunny skies prior to the possible arrival of the potential storm.

There's still uncertainty surrounding the potential strength and track of the storm.

