State Department Issues Travel Advisory For US Citizens

The US State Department has just issued a worldwide travel advisory for Americans.

Photo Credit: State Department
The statement, issued Friday, May 17, warns of the “potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations, or violent actions against US citizens and interests.”

The department said it is advising US citizens overseas to exercise increased caution. 

"The Department of State is aware of the increased potential for foreign terrorist organization-inspired violence against LGBTQI+ persons and events," the statement noted.

The department said US citizens should:

Stay alert in locations frequented by tourists, including Pride celebrations and venues frequented by LGBTQI+ persons.

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive information and alerts "and make it easier to locate you in an emergency overseas."

