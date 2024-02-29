Thousands Without Power In Westchester, Putnam After Intense Storm With Damaging Winds

The power outages were caused by a storm that arrived on Wednesday, Feb. 28, and continued into Thursday, Feb. 29, bringing widespread 40- to 50-mile-per-hour wind gusts and a deluge of rain.

As of Thursday at around 11:45 a.m., NYSEG reported 559 outages in Westchester, with the most outages in Somers at 166. Meanwhile, Con Edison reported 430 customers without power.

As for Putnam County, NYSEG reported 1,027 customers without power, with the most outages in Putnam Valley at 641.

If you're wondering just how powerful the wind was during the storm, the strongest gust recorded in Westchester at the new Tappan Zee Bridge was 59 miles per hour, while the strongest in Putnam was 43 miles per hour in Brewster.

