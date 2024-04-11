In an announcement on Wednesday, April 10, the White Plains Police Department said they were aware of a video posted on the Nextdoor platform by a resident of the Rosedale section of the city who filmed officers checking on car doors in the area.

The department explained that the investigation had been prompted by reports of a suspicious vehicle possibly stealing from cars.

However, the investigation ultimately determined that this "suspicious vehicle" had been a newspaper delivery vehicle.

"No crimes were reported," the department added.

