Suspicious Vehicle Prompts Police Response In White Plains

Police have released more information about an investigation in a Westchester neighborhood that was captured in a video posted online. 

Police siren.

In an announcement on Wednesday, April 10, the White Plains Police Department said they were aware of a video posted on the Nextdoor platform by a resident of the Rosedale section of the city who filmed officers checking on car doors in the area. 

The department explained that the investigation had been prompted by reports of a suspicious vehicle possibly stealing from cars. 

However, the investigation ultimately determined that this "suspicious vehicle" had been a newspaper delivery vehicle.

"No crimes were reported," the department added. 

