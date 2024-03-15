Solar Eclipse: Here's Where Viewing Parties Will Be Held In Westchester

Westchester County Parks' Conservation Division is planning several eclipse events across the county for the day of the event, Monday, April 8.

On the day of the eclipse, between 3:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., the moon will pass between the earth and the sun and completely block out sunlight, completely turning day into night for 1 and a half to 3 and a half minutes in the zone of totality, which is in the western and northern parts of New York state.

Although Westchester is outside the path of totality, residents will still be able to see "quite a celestial spectacle," according to New York state officials.

Solar eclipse events in Westchester will be held at the following locations:

Cranberry Lake Preserve in North White Plains from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.;

Edith G. Read Wildlife Sanctuary in Rye from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.;

Lasdon Park, Arboretum, and Veteran's Memorial in Katonah from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.;

Lenoir Preserve in Yonkers from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.;

Trailside Nature Museum at Ward Pound Ridge Reservation in Cross River from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

At each event, participants will be able to safely view the eclipse and learn more about the occurrence. Viewing glasses will be provided to those who attend.

All events and parking will be free of charge, officials said.

More information about the solar eclipse in New York can be viewed by clicking here.

