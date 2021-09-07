Ida: Two Schools In Westchester Forced To Delay Openings

A pair of schools in one of Westchester’s largest districts were forced to delay their reopening plans due to the damage caused by Tropical Depression Ida.

In New Rochelle, both the high school and Isaac E. Young Middle Middle School sustained substantial damage, forcing contractors to make emergency repairs and delaying the reopening of the building to students and staff.

Officials said that “most notably, at New Rochelle High School, the situation is serious. Unfortunately, the building received substantial damage, and will take significant time to remediate.”

District officials said that there were losses to flooring, walls, and electrical and mechanical systems, including the heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning systems’ pumps and motors, as well as maintenance tools and equipment.

Due to the damage, the high school will not open as scheduled, with students returning to remote learning to start the academic year. No reopening date has been announced.

At the middle school, there was floor and wall damage, which is now being repaired. Once it is cleaned and disinfected, the building will open on Monday, Sept. 13, not Friday, Sept. 10.

“While this is disappointing news, the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff are our top priority,” New Rochelle Schools Superintendent Jonathan Raymond said.

“We know these delays impact many families, and our teams at our schools and across our district will work as hard as possible to ensure a positive learning experience for our students and reopen our high school as soon as possible.”

