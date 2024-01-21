Scam Alert: Suspect Demanding Payment For Missed Jury Duty, White Plains Police Warn

The scheme was announced on Friday, Jan. 12 by White Plains Public Safety, which said that the scams have been reported in other jurisdictions.

According to police, victims of the scam will receive a phone call from someone claiming to be a law enforcement official. The caller will then tell the victim that they missed jury duty and will demand a payment.

Additionally, the suspect will tell the victim that if they do not send a payment, a summons will be executed. The callers have even gone as far as to send a copy of a fake jury duty summons by email to deceive the victims, police said.

White Plains Public Safety advised residents to "remain vigilant" of the scheme.

"Law enforcement officials do not call people and demand money!" the department said.

