Police Investigate Alleged 'Sex Trafficking' Incident At City Center In White Plains

The White Plains Police Department conducted an investigation into an incident at the City Center shopping complex in White Plains after a social media post brought attention to it, the department announced on Tuesday, March 12.

The incident appeared to residents to be connected to sex trafficking, police said. However, the investigation found no evidence of this being the case, authorities said.

More details about the alleged incident that sparked the concerns were not released.

Anyone with further concerns is asked to reach out to the department by calling 914-422-6200.

