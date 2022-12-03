Police Respond To 2 Thefts From North White Plains Stop & Shop In 2 Days

Lightning struck twice at a Westchester County Stop & Shop, as police responded to two thefts from the store in two days, police said.

The first larceny happened on Monday, Nov. 28 around 7:30 p.m., when police responded to a Stop & Shop in North White Plains located at 670 North Broadway after an employee reported that a man had left the store on foot after producing a receipt indicating that he had only paid for some of his items, according to North Castle Police.

The employee described the man as Hispanic and wearing a black hat, black coat, grey sweatpants, and white sneakers, police said.

After arriving in the area and looking for the man, police found him in the area of 26 Palmer Ave. and brought him back to the store, returning the stolen property to the store's manager, according to police.

The man's identity and any exact charges brought against him were not released.

The second incident happened on Tuesday, Nov. 29, around 4:45 p.m., when a Stop & Shop employee reported that a man already known for stealing from the store was shopping with a cart full of merchandise, police said.

The employee then told police that he had retrieved the stolen items from the man outside of the store without incident, but wanted to press charges, according to authorities.

The man was then arrested. His identity and exact charges were also not released.

