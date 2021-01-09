Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Man Drove Drunk At More Than Twice Legal Limit In Hudson Valley, Police Say

New York State Police troopers arrested a Connecticut man for alleged drunk driving at more than twice the legal limit.
New York State Police arrested a Connecticut man for alleged drunk driving after being stopped for a traffic violation in Rockland County.

Samuel Johnson, 32, of Hamden in New Haven County, was arrested around 10:20 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 5, on I-87 in Clarkstown, said state police.

One stopped, troopers found that Johnson was intoxicated and performed a blood alcohol test which showed that he was allegedly driving at twice the legal limit at 0.21 percent, state police said.

Johnson was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and was turned over to a sober third party. 

 He was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Clarkstown Court on Monday, Jan. 25.

