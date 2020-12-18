Eight New Officers Join Westchester County Police Department

Eight new police officers have been sworn into the ranks of the Westchester County Police.

The eight officers have previous police experience and transferred to the Department of Public Safety from three municipal police departments in Westchester, said Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the department.

The new officers include Clinton Boxhill, Abdu Lawrence, Conrado Builes Ramirez, Alberto Ramos, Rasau Romeo, Nicholas Smith, Thomas Hagan, and Kristin Reilly.

“This is a diverse group of officers who bring significant experience and talents to the Westchester County Police,” County Executive George Latimer said. “We are pleased to have them in our ranks and I wish them much success in their careers with the County Police.”

Latimer also noted that a civil service exam for police officer positions is tentatively planned for May 2021, but might have to be delayed because of Covid-19 concerns. He encouraged those who are interested in a police career to watch for announcements from the County early next year.

When exam details are finalized, the county will post the information on westchestergov.com and its social media channels.

As for the county’s newest officers, Gleason said they have been assigned to the uniformed Patrol Services Division and will begin field training immediately.

During field training, each officer is teamed up with a Field Training Officer to become familiar with county police policies, procedures, and all patrol posts, including parkway patrols, county parks and facilities, the Westchester County Airport, and municipal precincts in Mount Kisco and Cortlandt, said O'Leary.

The eight new officers were sworn in Monday, Dec. 14, following a promotion ceremony at the Westchester County Police Academy attended by Latimer and Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins.

Officers promoted, included from sergeant to lieutenant were Vincent Antonecchia, Robert Ess, and Anthony Morizio.

Promoted from police officer to sergeant were Kyle McCarrick, Isai Moreira, Francis Pagliuca, and Mark Shkreli.

“I welcome our newest officers to the WCPD and congratulate those we have promoted,” Gleason said. “We are expecting great things from all of them.”

To receive notifications of all upcoming civil service exams, people can sign up to receive email notifications here.

