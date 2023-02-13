'Maestro': Former Conductor, Band Director For White Plains High School Dies

A beloved former conductor and high school band director known for starting a love of music in countless people in Westchester County has died.

Alfred Renino of White Plains died on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the age of 92, according to his obituary.

Known by many as "Maestro," Renino was the founder, director, and conductor of the White Plains Pops Band, performing in the city's parks for 25 years from 1981 to 2005.

In addition to his band, Renino was also a fixture at White Plains High School, serving as the director of the school's band and wind ensemble for 35 years before retiring in 1989. He also taught music history, music theory, and humanities during his time at the school.

Renino was known for setting off a passion for music in thousands of his students over the years, even inspiring some to become professional musicians themselves.

He was also known for conducting impactful performances with his bands.

"The groups that he conducted and directed during his long career achieved the highest standards of excellence and delivered the rousing, memorable performances that were the hallmark of his leadership," his obituary said.

Renino is survived by his children, Alfred Jr., Christopher, Thomas, Barbara, and Gregory; his grandchildren, Danielle, Jonathan, and Nicholas; his brother, Robert; and numerous other family members.

A graveside service for Renino will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 1:30 p.m. at the Mount Calvary Cemetery located in White Plains at 575 Hillside Ave.

Click here to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.