Winter Is Coming: Flu Cases Rapidly Rising Nationwide Just One Month Into Fall Season

Flu cases are soaring nationwide just a month into the fall season, and health officials are sounding the alarm now that it could be a dangerous winter.

Some are citing the end of many of the COVID-19 pandemic precautions that have been in effect for two-plus years as a possible cause.

"Early increases in seasonal influenza activity have been reported in most of the United States, with the southeast and south-central areas of the country reporting the highest levels of activity," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

In the Northeast, New York is already reporting a high number of flu cases. (See image above.)

Meanwhile, at a high school in Virginia, nearly half the students were absent last week due to flu-like and gastrointestinal symptoms, according to a statement by the Stafford County Public Schools.

All Stafford High School activities and athletics scheduled through Sunday, Oct. 23 were canceled as a result of the outbreak.

The sharp jump in flu cases is already stretching resources and overwhelming some hospitals.

Already, an alarming surge in potentially serious Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) among children is sparking concern nationwide, and in the region.

Cases of RSV, a common cold virus that can be associated with severe disease in young children as well as older adults, are now rising in 32 states, including New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.

According to the CDC:

An annual flu vaccine is the best way to protect against the flu. Vaccination helps prevent infection and can also prevent serious outcomes in people who get vaccinated but still get sick with the flu.

CDC recommends that everyone ages 6 months and older get a flu vaccine, ideally by the end of October.

There are also prescription flu antiviral drugs that can be used to treat flu illness; those need to be started as early as possible.

