Westchester's Film Industry Generates $2B In Economic Impact In 2 Years: Officials

According to a new report detailed by county officials on Wednesday, April 17, film production in Westchester generated $2 billion in economic activity in both 2022 and 2023.

The industry also created 6,796 jobs and $656 million in wages during the two-year period, officials added.

This success came despite several factors that threatened to interrupt film production, including the pandemic as well as the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA union strikes which lasted a combined total of seven months.

"Despite these challenges, the film industry in Westchester demonstrates remarkable resilience and remains a cornerstone of our local economy, said County Executive George Latimer, who added, "Film, television, and commercial production provides thousands of jobs for our residents, boosts local businesses and puts our stunning scenery on the global map.”

Over 2023, Westchester's film sector generated $1.9 million in sales tax, $950K in lodging-related revenue, and over $1 million in permit and property rental fees, officials added.

Productions that filmed in Westchester in 2022 and 2023 included:

The Crowded Room on Apple TV+;

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS);

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (FX, Hulu);

The Gilded Age (HBO);

The Girls On The Bus (HBO);

Leave the World Behind (Netflix);

Life and Beth (Hulu);

Maestro (Netflix);

Poker Face (Peacock);

Succession (HBO);

Severance (Apple TV+);

The White House Plumbers (HBO).

The Gilded Age Director Michael Engler praised Westchester for its ideal shooting locations.

"It’s all about location, location, location. [Westchester has] these magnificent homes and estates which bear the unmistakable imprint of the Gilded Age," Engler said, continuing, "We also shoot up there because of the space—land, big parking lots, parks, and pathways. People were extremely friendly and gracious. We all love shooting in Westchester.”

