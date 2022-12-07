White Plains Man Gets Prison Time For Fatal Shooting Of 35-Year-Old Man: DA

A man from Westchester County is facing a significant amount of prison time for fatally shooting a 35-year-old victim.

On Monday, Dec. 5, 28-year-old Brandon Williams of White Plains was sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison for the murder of Deron Strange, age 35, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in White Plains, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.

On the day of the shooting, around 11:50 p.m., Williams shot Strange multiple times with a semi-automatic gun as he chased him around the parking lot of his home in White Plains on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, shooting at him five times and hitting him once in the abdomen and once in the hip. Strange was then taken to White Plains Hospital where he died of his injuries, Rocah said.

Two days later, on May 29, 2020, Williams was arrested at a hotel in Harrison following an investigation. He was found guilty on Friday, Oct. 14 of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to Rocah.

