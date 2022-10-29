Contact Us
White Plains Daily Voice serves White Plains, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Westchester Store Listed As Historic Business
News

Over 80 Westchester County Sex Offenders To Be Kept Off Streets On Halloween

Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories
Over 80 registered and non-registered sex offenders will be required to attend a program at the Westchester County Courthouse in White Plains on the night of Halloween.
Over 80 registered and non-registered sex offenders will be required to attend a program at the Westchester County Courthouse in White Plains on the night of Halloween. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Westchester County officials have put together a program to help keep sex offenders off the street during peak trick-or-treating hours. 

On Monday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., the county will require more than 80 registered and non-registered sex offenders on probation to attend a program at the Westchester County Courthouse in White Plains. 

The annual Anti-Sexual Abuse Victim Impact Program is run by the county's Department of Probation and is meant to keep children and families safe on Halloween, officials said. 

"Our top priority in Westchester County will always be the safety of our children, and I want parents and families to know their kids will be safe and protected when they go out trick-or-treating on Halloween, or on any other night of the year," County Executive George Latimer said. 

to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.