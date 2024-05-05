Sam Ash To Close All Locations, Including White Plains Store, After 100 Years In Business

Sam Ash Music was founded in 1924, has locations in more than a dozen states, and is headquartered on Long Island, in Hicksville.

It currently has 27 stores, including five in New York (White Plains, Carle Place, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Forest Hills), two in New Jersey (in Springfield and Cherry Hills), two in Pennsylvania (in Philadelphia and King of Prussia), one in Connecticut (in New Haven), and one in Virginia (in Richmond).

The Ash family made the announcement on its website on Thursday, May 2.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce that all Sam Ash Music store locations will begin store closing sales," the announcement said. "This unfortunate news also presents a fantastic opportunity for great deals across our premium selection of musical instruments & pro sound equipment.

"We will also be offering specials on SamAsh.com during this time. Thank you for allowing us to serve musicians like you for 100 years."

