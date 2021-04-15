COVID-19: Westchester Suspends J&J Vaccine; Latest Breakdown Of Cases, Data, By Community

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said that the Department of Health is suspending the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccines following a recent rash of severe side effects linked to the one-dose vaccination and a decision by the FDA and CDC to pause the rollout.

As of Thursday, April 15, Latimer said that 44.6 percent of Westchester residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with nearly 30 percent receiving both doses to complete the vaccination series.

There have been 188,520 people (2,485 on Wednesday, April 14) vaccinated at the Westchester County Center, 40,563 (801) at Department of Health sites, and 46,363 (1,089) at the Yonkers Armory.

In total, 275,446 vaccines have been administered at the three sites, according to the county Department of Health.

Latimer also noted that there will be a new pop-up site open at the Port Chester Senior Center between 9 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. on Friday, April 16. Anyone interested in booking an appointment can call (914) 939-4974.

There are now 4,462 active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, down from 4,757 earlier this week, while the number of patients being treated for the virus in county hospitals is under 200, which Latimer said: "is a good sign and is going in a good direction."

In the past week, 17 new virus-related deaths were reported in Westchester, bringing the total to 2,415 - 2,238 county residents - since the pandemic began last year.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality, according to the Department of Health on April 15:

Yonkers: 969;

New Rochelle: 401;

Mount Vernon: 363;

White Plains: 266;

Greenburgh: 197;

Port Chester: 192;

Yorktown: 171;

Harrison: 155;

Cortlandt: 136;

Ossining Village: 122;

Somers: 116;

Mamaroneck Village: 116;

Mount Pleasant: 115;

Peekskill: 99;

Dobbs Ferry: 79;

Bedford: 79;

Eastchester: 72;

Rye City: 66;

Tarrytown: 49;

North Castle: 48;

Mount Kisco: 47;

Scarsdale: 44;

Mamaroneck Town: 44;

Tuckahoe: 43;

Sleepy Hollow: 41;

Rye Brook: 38;

New Castle: 36;

Elmsford: 36;

Pleasantville: 32;

Lewisboro: 31;

Irvington: 28;

Pelham: 27;

Croton-on-Hudson: 26;

Briarcliff Manor: 26;

Larchmont: 20;

North Salem: 23;

Ardsley: 22;

Pound Ridge: 19;

Bronxville: 16;

Ossining Town: 15;

Hastings-on-Hudson: 14;

Buchanan: 13;

Pelham Manor: 10.

There were 249,103 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Wednesday, April 14, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resulting in 6,884 newly confirmed infections for a 2.75 percent positive infection rate, down nearly a full percentage point from the day before.

As of April 15, there were 3,963 COVID-19 patients being treated in New York hospitals, down more than 125 from the day before, the lowest number since Dec. 1 last year.

There were 46 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of more than 50 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 34.1 percent are fully vaccinated.

Statewide, a total of 1,964,435 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of nearly 50 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 41,347 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic

