COVID-19: 'The Numbers Are Not Good,' Latimer Says; Breakdown Of Westchester Cases By Community

More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported over the weekend in Westchester as the number of active cases and infection rate continues to surge across the county.

The county Department of Health was reporting 1,088 newly confirmed cases in Westchester on Monday, Nov. 23, with more communities designated as COVID-19 “micro-clusters” due to the rise in cases.

There are currently 4,808 active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, up from 3,515 a week ago, 2,252 two weeks ago, and 1,513 cases three weeks ago.

“There’s no reason to sugar coat this … We’re seeing a serious rise in infections, and the governor said earlier (on Monday) that he saw signs that yellow zones were heading to the orange and red category,” Latimer said.

“The numbers are not good. We’re seeing a solid two-month rise in COVID infections.”

Latimer noted that the positive infection rate in Westchester hit 5 percent over the weekend, after hovering at or below 1 percent over the summer when the county and state “flattened the curve.”

“We’re tripling the number of active cases in three weeks,” he said. “We’re hitting numbers that we saw in May and there is no reduction in sight as we keep seeing a rapid rate of growth in these cases.”

More than a million have been tested for COVID-19 in Westchester, resulting in a total of 47,262 positive cases since March. There have been a total of 1,500 virus-related deaths in the county since the pandemic began.

A breakdown of total, active, and new COVID-19 cases in Westchester on Monday, Nov. 22, according to the Department of Health:

Yonkers: 9,427 (738 active, 225 new);

New Rochelle: 4,297 (416, 111 new);

Mount Vernon: 3,388 (245, 59 new);

White Plains: 2,391 (210, 48 new);

Port Chester: 1,860 (253, 53 new);

Greenburgh: 1,561 (135, 45 new);

Ossining Village: 1,478 (233, 71 new);

Peekskill: 1,412 (189, 57 new);

Cortlandt: 1,207 (105, 32 new);

Yorktown: 1,135 (175, 40 new);

Mount Pleasant: 810 (72, 16 new);

Mamaroneck Village: 692 (91, 32 new);

Harrison: 689 (114, 28 new);

Sleepy Hollow: 641 (97, 20 new);

Eastchester: 604 (80, 18 new);

Somers: 597 (81, 19 new);

Scarsdale: 456 (36, 8 new);

Dobbs Ferry: 434 (46, 8 new);

Mount Kisco: 446 (79, 17 new);

Bedford: 446 (86, 24 new);

Tarrytown: 398 (37, 8 new);

New Castle: 356 (54, 13 new);

Rye City: 352 (51, 11 new);

North Castle: 336 (45, 12 new);

Rye Brook: 302 (55, 16 new);

Elmsford: 263 (23, 12 new)

Croton-on-Hudson: 261 (27, 8 new);

Mamaroneck Town: 255 (29, 5 new);

Pelham: 222 (19, 7 new);

North Salem: 224 (26, 5 new);

Pleasantville: 209 (32, 6 new);

Ossining Town: 206 (24, 5 new);

Tuckahoe: 192 (25, 11 new);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 182 (18, 3 new);

Lewisboro: 211 (45, 11new);

Briarcliff Manor: 178 (28, 7 new);

Pelham Manor: 170 (17, 6 new);

Ardsley: 134 (5, 1 new);

Irvington: 123 (10, 1 new);

Bronxville: 124 (13, 1 new);

Larchmont: 117 (13, 2 new);

Buchanan: 67 (9, 2 new);

Pound Ridge: 59 (10, 3 new).

In the past 24 hours, 191,489 COVID-19 tests were administered, with 5,906 positive cases confirmed. There are now 2,724 New Yorkers hospitalized with the virus, and there were 33 new deaths reported.

Since the pandemic began in March, there have been 18,187,840 New Yorkers tested for the virus, with 602,120 testing positive. The Department of Health has confirmed 26,390 COVID-19 fatalities.

