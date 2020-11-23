COVID-19: New Areas In Westchester, Putnam, Orange Counties Now On Track To Be Cluster Zones

New communities in the Hudson Valley are on the verge of seeing new restrictions put in place due to new and rising COVID-19 cases.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday, Nov. 23 that some portions of Westchester, Orange, and Putnam counties are on track to earn “yellow,” “orange,” or “red” zone distinctions due to the rise in infection rate.

In Westchester, Cuomo said that Yonkers, Port Chester, Ossining, New Rochelle, Tarrytown, and Peekskill are on track to become either “orange” or “red” zones.

In Orange County, Newburgh and New Windsor are on track to become “orange zones."

Brewster could become a “yellow zone” in Putnam County.

“Yellow zone” restrictions include a 25-person maximum capacity on mass gatherings, four-person to a table maximum while dining, and 20 percent weekly testing of in-person students, faculty in schools. Bars and restaurants located in the zone are also subject to curfews.

Gatherings in private homes remain limited to 10 people, while information on public school impacts will come directly from each school district. (See second image above.)

In “orange zones” mass gatherings are limited to 10 people, indoors or outdoors, high-risk non-essential businesses such as gyms and salons are closed, and restaurants are restricted only to outdoor dining.

“Red zone” communities are barred from any mass gathering, only essential businesses are open, and dining is limited to takeout options.

Schools in “orange” and “red” zones must only educate students remotely until the designation is lifted.

“These numbers kept me away for many, many many nights,” Cuomo said on Monday, Nov. 23. “The positivity rate goes up … then the hospitalization rate goes up … then the number of people in Intensive Car goes up … then the people in intubation and the number of people. who dies goes up. That’s just what happens.

“The most important thing is the infection rate in your community, that’s what matters,” he added. “That’s why we talk about micro-clusters, because this is where you shop, these are your neighbors, these are the people who your kids play with, and it’s about your family.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.