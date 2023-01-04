COVID-19: Here's When Boosters For Infants, Toddlers Will Be Offered By Westchester County

As cases of respiratory viruses such as COVID-19 rise, Westchester County will soon begin offering booster shots for young infants and toddlers who may be at risk.

The county will begin offering Bivalent COVID-19 boosters for children aged six months to three years old beginning on Friday, Jan. 6, according to county officials.

The boosters will be available by appointment on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the County Clinic in White Plains located at 134 Court St. Children who have already received their primary series of COVID-19 shots will be eligible.

The shots are also available for older children and adults.

County Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler said the boosters are especially important, as more people and children have been sent to hospitals from respiratory viruses.

"New York State has already reported pediatric deaths from flu and COVID-19, including in otherwise healthy children who were unvaccinated, and there are high rates of hospitalization for other respiratory viruses. Vaccination now will give your family a healthy start to the new year and reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 to more vulnerable family and friends," Amler said.

Those interested in scheduling an appointment can do so by clicking here.

