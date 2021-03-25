COVID-19: Here's New Vaccine Allocation As Westchester Looks To Innoculate 17,000+ This Week

The number of COVID-19 vaccines being allocated to Westchester continues to increase as the county looks to inoculate nearly 20,000 people during the 15th week of the state's vaccination program.

Each week, the federal government supplies New York with hundreds of thousands of doses of the vaccine - with additional allocations on the way - which are then distributed to different regions based on population.

This week, Westchester was set to receive 17,960 more doses, up from last week, which will be distributed across the county based on need and risk.

Those vaccines are then administered to those eligible, which includes residents over the age of 55, healthcare workers, essential workers, people with underlying medical conditions, residents, and employees at nursing homes.

In Week 15, according to county officials, the vaccines are being allocated in Westchester to:

Westchester County Center NYSDOH Pod: 9,360;

Westchester County Department of Health: 2,500;

White Plains Hospital: 1,000;

Westchester Medical Center: 500;

Le-Mac Pharmacy: 400;

Mount Kisco Internal Medicine, OB/GYN and Flu Clinic: 300;

Andrus Pavilion: 200;

Burke Rehabilitation Hospital: 200;

St. Joseph’s Hospital: 200;

Gina Greco Tartaglia, MD: 200;

Westchester Health Medical - Internal Medicine, Vaccine Clinic: 200;

Paklekar Family Medical: 200;

Larchmont Family Medicine: 200;

NYMC School of Medicine Faculty Practice: 200;

Dave Family Medical Services: 100;

Christopher B. Nicora, MD: 100;

Four Winds Hospital: 100;

Park Care: 100;

NHPP Internal Medicine for Women and Plastic Surgery: 100;

Westchester Health Medical-Katonah Clinic: 100;

Zoovia Hamiduddin: 100;

Yonkers General Medical Practice: 100;

Park Avenue Family Practice: 100;

Thomas Militana, MD: 100;

Hudson Infectious Disease Associates: 100;

White Plains Medical Center: 100;

Lawrence Neshiwat MDPC: 100;

Yorktown Peds, Internal Medicine, Vaccine Clinic: 100;

WHN - OB/GYN Mout Kisco: 100;

Baxter’s Pharmacy: 100;

Narayan Pharmacy: 100;

Smart Drug Co. Inc. DBA Prescription Center of Ossining: 100;

Yonkers East Dialysis Center: 100;

Mount Vernon Neighborhood Health Center, Inc.: 100;

Yonkers Health Center: 100.

In the Hudson Valley, a total of 546,113 residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 258,584 have received their second shot to complete the vaccination process.

