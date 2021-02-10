COVID-19: Here's New Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Community

There were 12 new COVID-19 fatalities reported in Westchester as the death toll approaches 2,000 county residents.

The Westchester Department of Health was reporting 553 new COVID-19 cases out of 8,890 tests administered throughout the county on Tuesday, Feb. 9, as the number of newly reported infections continues dwindling.

As of Wednesday, Feb. 10, the county was monitoring 7,787 active COVID-19 cases, down from 8,764 late last week

There have now been 99,309 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Westchester since the pandemic began last year out of more than 1.87 million tested. The 5.3 percent positive infection rate is among the lowest in the Hudson Valley.

The new COVID-19 deaths that were reported in Westchester brought the total to 2,163 - 1,996 county residents - since last March.

A total of 35,674 residents have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Westchester County Center, including 2,025 on Tuesday.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality, according to the Department of Health on Feb. 10:

Yonkers: 2,150;

New Rochelle: 803;

Mount Vernon: 650;

White Plains: 457;

Yorktown: 309;

Greenburgh: 289;

Port Chester: 260;

Peekskill: 212;

Mount Pleasant: 211;

Cortlandt: 196;

Ossining Village: 189;

Eastchester: 162;

Harrison: 154;

Somers: 144;

Bedford: 108;

Tarrytown: 103;

Mamaroneck Village: 102;

North Castle: 95;

Sleepy Hollow: 90;

Rye City: 73;

Dobbs Ferry: 73;

New Castle: 71;

Hastings-on-Hudson: 67;

Scarsdale: 66;

Mount Kisco: 63;

Rye Brook: 56;

Mamaroneck Town: 53;

Tuckahoe: 52;

Elmsford: 52;

Croton-on-Hudson: 46;

Pelham: 42;

Pleasantville: 41;

Pelham Manor: 40;

Lewisboro: 39;

North Salem: 38

Ardsley: 35;

Larchmont: 35;

Irvington: 35;

Ossining Town: 34;

Bronxville: 29;

Briarcliff Manor: 28;

Pound Ridge: 21;

Buchanan: 14.

There were 176,750 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Feb. 9, according to Cuomo, resulting in 7,701 new cases for a 4.02 percent positive infection rate, holding relatively steady from the previous day.

Two hundred and eighty-two COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals, as the total dropped to 7,593 still being treated statewide, down by more than 500 a week ago. There are 1,423 patients in ICU, and 955 are currently intubated.

There were 136 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Statewide, there have been 1,494,187 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York out of 34 million tested. There have been 36,619 virus-related deaths reported since the pandemic began

