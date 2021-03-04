COVID-19: Here's How Many Vaccines Have Been Administered In Westchester, Statewide

Nearly 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines have now been administered in Westchester as the county continues ramping up its vaccination program.

There have now been 81,717 COVID-19 vaccines administered at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, with an additional 15,523 at sites run by the Department of Health for a total of 97,240 as of Thursday, March 4.

On Wednesday, March 3, 2,288 Westchester residents were vaccinated at the County Center, along with 632 at Department of Health sites.

With the federal government producing and distributing additional COVID-19 vaccines, Westchester has been allocated 9,840 new doses, including the newly approved Johnson & Johnson shot.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that 96 percent of the first COVID-19 vaccine doses allocated to New York have been administered as of 11 a.m. on March 4.

Cuomo said that 16 percent of New Yorkers have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 3,375,540 first doses have been received, with 3,231,841 administered. New York has received 5,515,260 first and second doses, with 4,959,235 administered.

A breakdown of total doses received and administered in each of New York’s 10 regions:

Southern Tier: 183,500 doses received - 171,766 doses administered - 93.6 percent used;

Western New York: 364,505 doses received - 339,173 doses administered - 93.1 percent used;

New York City: 2,399,545 doses received - 2,204,228 doses administered - 91.9 percent used;

Finger Lakes: 338,140 doses received - 309,691 doses administered - 91.6 percent used;

North Country: 183,405 doses received - 167,644 doses administered - 91.4 percent used;

Capital Region: 340,860 doses received - 307,808 doses administered - 90.3 percent used;

Central New York: 296,715 doses received - 266,729 doses administered - 89.9 percent used;

Long Island: 709,360 doses received - 606,152 doses administered - 85.5 percent used;

Mid-Hudson: 533,465 doses received - 447,788 doses administered - 83.9 percent used;

Mohawk Valley: 165,765 doses received - 138,256 doses administered - 83.4 percent used.

“The infection rate and hospitalization rate are at the lowest we've seen since the holiday surge, and with steady increases to our vaccine supply, we're making great strides in defeating COVID once and for all," Cuomo said. "We are now able to ramp up our vaccination efforts even further with the approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and get even more shots into arms every day.

“Throughout this process, we remain laser-focused on making sure that New Yorkers in communities most impacted by COVID-19 not only have the opportunity to take the vaccine, but also have trust in its efficacy."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.