COVID-19: Here's New Vaccine Allocation As Westchester Looks To Innoculate 10,000 This Week

The number of COVID-19 vaccines being allocated to Westchester continues to increase as the county looks to innoculate nearly 10,000 people during the 12th week of the state's vaccination program.

Each week, the federal government supplies New York with more than 300,000 doses of the vaccine - with additional allocations on the way - which are then distributed to different regions based on population.

This week, Westchester was set to receive 9,840 more doses, up more than 2,000 from last week, which will be distributed across the county based on need and risk.

Those vaccines are then administered to those eligible, which includes residents over the age of 65, healthcare workers, essential workers, people with underlying medical conditions, residents, and employees at nursing homes.

In Week 12, according to county officials, the vaccines are being allocated in Westchester to:

Westchester County Department of Health: 2,500;

Northern Westchester Hospital: 1,170;

Phelps Memorial Hospital Association: 1,170;

Save Mor Drugs: 800;

SHP Pharmacy: 600;

New Rochelle Prescription Center: 400;

Ahma Rx: 400;

Allcare Health Pharmacy: 300;

Grassy Sprain Pharmacy: 200;

GSP Longterm Care Inc: 200;

Hudson Pharmacy & Surgical: 200;

Taconic Pharmacy, Inc.: 200

Sunlight Pharmacy: 200;

Trotta's West Street Pharmacy: 200;

Larchmont Pharmacy: 200;

Le-Mac Pharmacy: 200;

Mount Vernon Neighborhood Health Center: 100;

Greenburgh Health Center: 100;

Walgreens on King Street in Chappaqua: 100;

Walgreens on White Plains Road in Eastchester: 100;

Walgreens on Ashford Avenue in Dobbs Ferry: 100;

Walgreens on Wildey Street in Tarrytown: 100;

Andrus Pavillion: 100;

HealthSmart Pharmacy: 100;

Rye Beach Pharmacy: 100.

The Hudson Valley has now received 673,955 allocations of COVID-19 vaccine doses, with 563,141 doses administered. The 64 percent of vaccines used is among the lowest rate in the state. In Westchester, there have been 77,060 vaccines administered at the County Center, while there have been an additional 13,906 at Department of Health sites for a total of 90,966 countywide.

